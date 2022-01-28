Satya Nadella thanks people of India for Padma Bhushan: 'It's an honour'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said it is an honour to receive the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award and he looks forward to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more. On this year's 73rd Republic Day, India conferred the Padma Bhushan on Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Chairperson of Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

"It’s an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more," Nadella tweeted.

Nadella, 54, was born in Hyderabad and became the CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In June 2021 he was also named the company's Chairman.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a virtual celebration of the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, said this year, three of the distinguished diaspora members have been conferred the Padma Bhushan -- Madhu Jaffrey for popularising Indian cuisine, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai for their leadership in the technology sector.

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities for public service. The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.