Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID: Delhi minister's health deteriorates; develops pneumoia

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health has reportedly deteriorated. The 55-year-old tested positive for coronavirus two days ago, after he complained of breathing problems.

According to India Today TV, Jain has developed pneumonia and has reported breathing difficulties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has wished speedy recovery of Jain. Shah, in a tweet wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi, who is battling with COVID-19 infection".

Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) after suffering from high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels on Tuesday. Jain's test result came positive on Wednesday evening after a second test. Doctors have said that Jain's health was being monitored constantly.

Jain was present at a meeting between the Centre and Delhi government on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Secretary and Home Secretary apart from other officials.

Meanwhile, another Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi has been tested positive for COVID-19. Atishi is under home isolation.

"Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I'm doing OK. Am in home isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vitamin C and an oximeter to monitor oxygen levels," she tweeted, posting photos of oximeter, fruits and medicines.

