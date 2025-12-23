Saudi Arabia sees rare snowfall, sub-zero mercury amid unusual cold wave: Here's why it's happening

A country known globally for scorching summers and arid deserts woke up to an unexpected winter spectacle as snow, rain and freezing temperatures swept across parts of Saudi Arabia, catching residents by surprise and prompting safety advisories.

Large swathes of the kingdom experienced an abrupt weather shift over the past few days, with snowfall reported in northern regions and widespread rain pushing temperatures sharply lower. The rare conditions triggered both excitement and caution, while once again highlighting how weather extremes are emerging in places historically unaccustomed to them, a pattern increasingly linked to climate change.

Snowfall was recorded across northern Saudi Arabia, dramatically altering the rugged mountain terrain of Tabuk Province. High-altitude areas, including Trojena on Jebel Al-Lawz, which rises to around 2,600 metres, were coated in snow, accompanied by light rainfall. Parts of the Hail region, including areas surrounding Hail city, also reported snowfall, an exceptionally rare event for the desert nation.

Early morning temperatures dropped below 0 degrees Celsius in some locations, allowing snow to settle across elevated ground. The cold spell was not limited to snowfall alone; rain also affected multiple regions simultaneously.

Light to moderate rainfall was observed in Bir Bin Hermas, Al-Ayinah, Ammar, AlUla Governorate, Shaqra and nearby areas. Heavier rain impacted Riyadh, Qassim and parts of the Eastern region, raising concerns over localised flooding.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology, snow was also seen in Al-Majmaah and Al-Ghat, north of Riyadh, where open land and higher terrain were briefly transformed into winter landscapes. The weather agency attributed the conditions to a cold air mass moving into central and northern Saudi Arabia and interacting with rain-bearing cloud systems.

Hussein Al-Qahtani, the NCM’s official spokesperson, said temperatures were expected to remain low, particularly across northern and central regions, and urged residents to drive cautiously and avoid valleys vulnerable to water accumulation.

As images and videos of snow-covered mountains spread rapidly across social media, crowds gathered in areas such as Al-Majmaah and Al-Ghat to witness the unusual sight. With adverse conditions persisting, authorities in Riyadh last week shifted schools to online classes as a preventive measure.

While meteorologists attribute specific atmospheric dynamics to the cold wave, the increasing recurrence of such anomalies continues to fuel debate about climate volatility. Similar patterns, from unexpected winter rain in the United Arab Emirates to flash floods in arid Middle Eastern regions and record-breaking heatwaves in South Asia, underline how familiar climate norms are becoming increasingly unpredictable.