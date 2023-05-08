SBI Bank manager set afire by security guard in Uttarakhand

In a shocking incident, a security guard allegedly set ablaze the manager of a nationalised bank at Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kshetri, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Pithoragarh) Lokeshwar Singh said, according to news agency PTI.

He further revealed that Muhammad Owais, the manager of a State Bank of India branch, suffered 36 per cent burns and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, after first aid at a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the pair had fought earlier as well.

Kshetri, the accused, did not turn up for duty on Saturday, following which Owais marked him absent. After Kshetri got to know this, he allegedly poured petrol on the bank manager and set him on fire.

Kshetri, a resident of Dehradun, retired from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and was working as a security guard at the bank for the past two years.

As per the police, it was a premeditated crime, reported Times of India.

"After a heated crime with the manager over his leave, Chhetri threw petrol on him and lit a match," Kunwar Singh Rana, SHO, Dharchula, said, as per the report.

The accused has been arrested under IPC Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 307 (attempt to murder).

