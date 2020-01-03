SBI clerk exams 2020: Registration starts for 7,870 junior associates, clerks posts; here's how to apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released vacancies for as many as 7,870 junior associates and clerks under junior associate posts (customer sales and support) portfolio. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of SBI from January 3. The last date to apply is January 26.

The call letter for the preliminary exams will be sent to the shortlisted candidates online in February. The SBI Clerk 2020 Preliminary exam is expected to take place either in February or in March. The call letter for the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam is expected to sent online in April. The date for the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam is expected to be 19th April 2020. Final result, which comprises the Mains and Final, is expected to come out in June 2020.

The candidates have to go to the official SBI website for registration. After the registration, the candidates are expected to pay the application fees. The application process won't be complete without payng the fees. The application fee for the applicants belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories is Rs 750. The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD/XS categories won't have to pay any application fees. The fee can be paid via debit card, credit card or net banking.

Candidates between the ages of 20 and 28 can apply for this post, i.e, if the candidate's date of birth is not before 01.01.1992 or after 01.01.2000. Candidates applying for this opening are expected to have a graduation degree from an organisation or a university recognised by the Government of India. In case a candidate has an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD), then they need to check that the date of passing the IDD is before 01.01.2020.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the online written tests, i.e., prelims and mains. After this, their understanding of the launguage in which they have given the exam will be tested.

Also read: ICAI CA 2020 exam dates revealed: Check out exam dates