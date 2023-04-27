scorecardresearch
Several vehicles collide on Mumbai-Pune expressway; 4 injured

Several vehicles collide on Mumbai-Pune expressway; 4 injured

According to initial reports, the truck driver lost his control and hit a vehicle, leading to a multiple-vehicle collision and pile-up of vehicles. The driver is on the run after the incident, police said.

According to initial reports, the truck driver lost his control and hit a vehicle, leading to a multiple-vehicle collision and pile-up of vehicles. The driver is on the run after the incident, police said.

As many as 7 vehicles, including cars and a truck, crashed into each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon. 4 people got injured in the accident, but no casualties have been reported so far.

According to initial reports, the truck driver lost his control and hit a vehicle, leading to a multiple-vehicle collision and pile-up of vehicles. The driver is on the run after the incident, police said.

A video clip of the incident shared by the news agency ANI shows the pile-up of the car after the collision. It also shows the damaged cars and mangled vehicles on the highway. In the shared video, injured people can be seen being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The exact reason for the horrific accident is yet to be found.

Even earlier this month, 4 people were killed in an accident where an SUV crashed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. 

(Further details awaited)

Published on: Apr 27, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
