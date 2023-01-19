Shah Rukh Khan's fee for Pathaan revealed! Here's how much the actor charged

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone actioner Pathaan is set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. It is one of the most anticipated films as the film is the actor's first release after a gap of almost five years. The actor, however, played a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra released in 2022.

Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan has charged for Pathaan

Pathaan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the release of its first look. Made on a Rs 250 crore budget, the film is expected to be a big hit among Indian audiences, especially Shah Rukh Khan's fans, who are eagerly waiting for the actor's big release.

So how much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for the film?

A trade expert told IndiaToday.in that the actor charged somewhere between Rs 35-40 crore for the film. It must be noted that the acting fees are on the lower end simply because he has a profit-sharing deal on the film. A lot of A-listers adopt this model of charging a low signing fee and opting for a major chunk of the film's profit.

Pathaan Box Office

The Siddharth Anand directorial is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, where Khan will be playing the role of a RAW field agent. Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan is also likely to appear in an extended cameo. The film's music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the background score has been composed by Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara.

According to trade experts, the film is likely to open anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore. If word of mouth is to be believed, then the film has a chance of beating SRK’s film Happy New Year's Day 1 opening box-office collection (Rs 36 crore) and becoming his all-time biggest hit.

A recent report also highlighted that Pathaan has already collected 150 thousand Euros in Germany even before the film's release.

The figures provided by Aaj Tak showed that the Siddharth Anand-helmed action-packed film has already beaten the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF 2 in Germany with just the advance booking numbers.

