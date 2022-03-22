Shaheed Diwas: PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on March 23 at 6 pm via video conferencing on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event, an official statement mentioned.

The gallery displays contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement.

The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the revolutionaries in the fight.

Biplobi Bharat Gallery depicts the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the revolutionary movement. It showcases the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of Indian National Army, contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others.

Moreover, yesterday, Australia repatriated 29 antique items to India. The artefacts belonged from different time periods, with the earliest dating to 9-10 century CE. PM Modi was seen inspecting each artefact.

The artefacts were from six broad categories – Shiva and his disciples, worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, and portraits and decorative objects. These artefacts are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in variety of material - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper.

