Shashi Tharoor thanks Rajasthan Royals for gifting him customised jersey; RR team's reply via ChatGPT leaves internet in splits

Known for his formidable English language skills, the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently received a sweet surprise from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricket team, currently showing a solid performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The Rajasthan Royals team gifted the senior politician a Rajasthan Royals personalised jersey. Tharoor shared this via his Twitter account and wrote, “Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return.”

Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return…. pic.twitter.com/EjdhonAkRY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2023

But the best part doesn’t end here; Rajasthan Royals replied to Tharoor in the most hilariously possible way. They responded to his Tweet using ChatGPT, yes, you heard it right. In a totally witty manner, the RR team’s handle replied to Tharoor’s Tweet using ChatGPT to match up his level of language skills.

The Tweet reads, “Dear esteemed Shashi Tharoor, It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field.”

This response by RR left the internet users in splits. The post has, by far, generated 480.3k views.

Here are some of the best responses from the internet:

Well done @rajasthanroyals.

It’s just that the tech giants are yet to come up with an AI bot that can actually level with @ShashiTharoor jee 😁

AI bhi .. bachcha hai abhi in-front of Shakespeare & the living legend in terms of English literature called @ShashiTharoor jee — memojiMamu 🚩 (@memojiMamu) May 3, 2023

Iss admin ki baat alag hai ❤ pic.twitter.com/bbQ4BqYbNW — Mohit Bararia 🇮🇳🏏 (@MohitBararia7) May 3, 2023

You won't need chat gpt if you enrol in one of these institutions. 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/K6yEH5vqlO — Digiaj (@gymgazm) May 3, 2023

we want RR admin face unveiling... — Δ𐤡ir (@Abir88049651) May 3, 2023

Copy paste karte hai.. aise direct SS nahin dalte.. — Pratyush Mahapatra (@Pratyush__27) May 3, 2023

Lmao 😂😂😂! Only ChatGPT could match his level of English! — Rajat Sekhar (@itzsekhar) May 3, 2023

Savage @rajasthanroyals. I am certain even chatGPT can’t match Tharoor’s dictionary 😀 — Jackson A. Robin (@iamjacksonrobin) May 3, 2023

