scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Shashi Tharoor thanks Rajasthan Royals for gifting him customised jersey; RR team's reply via ChatGPT leaves internet in splits

Feedback

Shashi Tharoor thanks Rajasthan Royals for gifting him customised jersey; RR team's reply via ChatGPT leaves internet in splits

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently received a sweet surprise from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricket team.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently received a sweet surprise from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricket team Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently received a sweet surprise from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricket team

Known for his formidable English language skills, the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently received a sweet surprise from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricket team, currently showing a solid performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The Rajasthan Royals team gifted the senior politician a Rajasthan Royals personalised jersey. Tharoor shared this via his Twitter account and wrote, “Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return.”

But the best part doesn’t end here; Rajasthan Royals replied to Tharoor in the most hilariously possible way. They responded to his Tweet using ChatGPT, yes, you heard it right. In a totally witty manner, the RR team’s handle replied to Tharoor’s Tweet using ChatGPT to match up his level of language skills.

The Tweet reads, “Dear esteemed Shashi Tharoor, It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field.”

This response by RR left the internet users in splits. The post has, by far, generated 480.3k views.

Here are some of the best responses from the internet:

Watch: IPL 2023 - Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH vs KKR key players, Playing XI; PBKS vs MI, LSG vs CSK highlights

Published on: May 04, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement