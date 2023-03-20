'She used to ask a lot of questions': Byju Raveendran on how he fell in love with student Divya Gokulnath

All love stories are unique in their own way and the one between BYJU'S co-founders, Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, is no different.

Raveendran spilled the beans on how he fell in love with a student who eventually turned out to be his wife (Divya Gokulnath) at India Today Conclave 2023. Gokulnath was one of Byju's students when their relationship began, the BYJU'S CEO said.

"How did the romance happen? I can tell you that I always used to teach in auditoriums like these or stadiums which are bigger than this, so it's very difficult to notice any particular student," he said.

"She (Divya) used to stay back and ask a lot of questions so she got noticed and I don’t know when it changed and we became life partners," he added.

Meanwhile, Divya Gokulnath said that the idea of opposites attract did not apply to them. "We don’t know what came first. That has worked out very well. You know there is this whole notion that opposites attract. I say that’s a reel-life phenomenon, not a real-life situation," she said.

"Here it really helps to have like-minded people on your side, life-work, otherwise. Those who know us say we are like chalk and cheese, very different personalities, but inside, our values are exactly the same. So, all our addictions outside work are our kids, family and travel."

Byju and Divya got married in 2009 and the couple have two sons.

Raveendran further revealed that the edtech major's founding partners were once his students "All of them are still here is a validation we have not changed our mission. We have changed business models, but we have stayed true to our mission of impact on students and it’s a big advantage being in this sector. It is very easy to attract talent and retain them," he said.

Last year, BYJU'S had come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs.

