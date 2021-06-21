Shillong lottery result today June 21: Where, how to check Juwai Teer result online

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday. This is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Tickets for Shillong Teer lottery have been priced between Re 1 and Rs 100.

Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in both the rounds. A shooter is allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Each participant will have to complete each round of shooting within 5 minutes.

Participants can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com to check the winning numbers for the first and second rounds. Winning numbers for both the round will be updated on the site at 04:15 pm (first round) and 05:15 pm (second round) respectively.

Winners in the Shillong Teer Lottery can bag massive cash prizes. The first round winner will fetch Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number whereas in the second round, winner gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

If a participant guesses numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is called a 'forecast'. The participant can bag Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent in case of a forecast.

Besides Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery-based lotteries played in Meghalaya.

