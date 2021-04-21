Shillong Teer result 21 April; Jowai Teer first and second round

Meghalaya is one of the states in India that is allowed to conduct lottery legally. Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game in the state. Results of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

Shillong Teer lottery is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This archery-based lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. This game is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday and most people attend church prayers on this day.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

In this game, maximum 50 archers are allowed to shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. The target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

Participants can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas in the second round, they can bag Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. In case a participant manages to predict numbers for both the rounds correctly, it is called a 'forecast'. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent in case of a 'forecast'.

Shillong Teer result updates

All those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website- meghalayateer.com. Results for the first round will be updated at 4pm whereas for the second round, the results will be updated at 5pm on April 21, i.e., Wednesday. Winning numbers for April 20, i.e., Tuesday were 32 (first round) and 06 (second round) respectively. Winning numbers for today will be updated on the official site soon.

Also read: Shillong Teer result, April 19, Jowai Meghalaya Teer timing; 1st, 2nd round updates

Also read: Shillong Teer result 17 April: Shillong Teer Day Target Numbers; first and second round

Also read: Shillong teer result today, April 16, Jowai Meghalaya teer result: Timing, 1st, 2nd round updates

Also read: Shillong Teer Result 15 April: Meghalaya Teer result timing; 1st round, 2nd round updates