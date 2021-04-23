Shillong Teer result 23 April; Khanapara, Juwai Teer first and second round

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game played in the state of Meghalaya. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. This game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday. Shillong Teer is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday.

Winners of this archery-based lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. It is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Result today

All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer site-meghalayateer.com to check the results. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds will be updated on April 23, i.e., Friday at 4pm and 5pm respectively. Winning numbers for April 22, i.e., Thursday are 20 (first round) and 86 (second round) respectively. How to play Shillong Teer lottery

50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters.

Shillong Teer lottery cash prizes

Participants in this lottery can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round. In the second round, a participant gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

A participant secures a 'forecast' when a participant manages to predict numbers for both the rounds successfully. In case of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

Archery-based lottery games in Meghalaya

Apart from Shillong Teer, these archery-based lottery games are extremely popular in Meghalaya

Jowai Teer

Khanapara Teer

Ladrymbai Teer

