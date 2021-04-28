Shillong Teer result 28 April; Jowai Teer first, second round result timings, where to check

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states in India where lottery is considered legal. Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game across Meghalaya.

This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

This archery-based lottery game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It is not played on Sunday as that is a public holiday and most people attend church prayers on Sunday.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

50 players are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Participants have to complete each round of shooting in 5 minutes.

Shillong Teer Result today

Results of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. Those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website-- meghalayateer.com to check the winning numbers.

Winning numbers for April 28, i.e., Wednesday will be updated on the site soon.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

A participant can bag Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas in the second round, a participant gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

If a participant manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly, he/she scores a forecast. The winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent in case of a forecast.

