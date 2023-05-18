Shiv Nadar University student shoots woman classmate, later kills himself; probe underway

A student of Shiv Nadar University on Thursday shot dead his woman classmate before killing himself, the police investigating the matter said.

The incident took place inside the campus at around 1:30 pm. The man was identified as Anuj Singh from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh whereas the woman identified in the incident was Neha Chaurasiya from Kanpur.

Both were pursuing Bachelors of Arts in Sociology and were in their third year.

"The accused has been identified as Anuj Singh, a third-year sociology (BA) student. On Thursday afternoon, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging," police said in a statement.

"After the meeting, Singh shot the woman student with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys' hostel of the university where he shot himself dead," police added.

According to the eyewitnesses, Anuj and Neha were last seen together near the dining hall. They claimed that everything seemed normal and as the duo was having a conversation and even hugged each other. However, Anuj pulled out a pistol and shot Neha. He then rushed to his hostel room and then shot himself as well.

The DCP Saad Miya Khan said that woman student was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A heavy police force has also been deployed around the Shiv Nadar University. The incident happened in the Dadri Police station area.

Both students were aged around 21 years. They also knew each other very well. The cause of the incident is still unknown.