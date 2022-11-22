Shraddha murder case: How a dental procedure could confirm her identity

A dental procedure that Shraddha Walkar had undergone in Mumbai could help Delhi Police establish her identity from a section of a jaw recovered by the police. Police have reportedly consulted dentists in this regard.

A dentist in Mehrauli told Times of India that the police believe that Shraddha Walkar had a root canal done in Mumbai and wanted a second opinion in their line of investigation. A match of Shraddha Walkar’s dental records with the recovered remains would help the police confirm her identity.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended the custody of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar, chopping her into pieces, and disposing of her remains over a period of 18 nights.

However, Aaftab Poonawala, during the special hearing at the Saket court told the judge that whatever happened, happened in the heat of the moment. As the police looks for the murder weapon, Aaftab Poonawala will spend four more days in police custody. The police are also looking for missing body parts, the clothes that Shraddha Walkar was wearing at the day of her murder and her missing mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the police believe that Aaftab Poonawala had bought multiple weapons and 250-300 gm of nails to break parts of her corpse. Police have also reportedly recorded the statement of the hardware store owner from where he bought the tools.

As he was taken to the shop, Aaftab allegedly picked up a blade and told the police that that was similar to the one he had purchased.

Earlier, the Delhi court directed the police to complete Aaftab’s Narco test within five days, and told them that they cannot use any third-degree measure on him. The police also want to conduct a polygraph test, and have moved an application in the court stating that the accused has provided them with misleading information.

