Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date, prayer time, importance of this day

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is celebrated across India to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, who is also considered to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami is generally observed on the Ashtami (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year in the month of August or September, as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, devotees will celebrate the 5,247th birthday of Lord Krishna, according to Drikpanchang.

On this day, people act in dance-dramas based on anecdotes from Lord Krishna's life as per the Bhagavata Purana, sing devotional songs through midnight and fast during daytime.

Devotees also wash idols of infant Krishna that are then clothed and placed on a cradle. Following this, the devotees break their fast and share food and sweets.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with much pomp and fervour in Mathura and Vrindavan, besides other parts of the country.

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 significance

As per the Hindu tradition, Shri Krishna is believed to be born to Kansa's sister Devaki and Vasudeva in Mathura on the eighth day of the Bhadrapad month. Following their marriage, a prophecy was made that their eighth son would end Kansa. Due to this prediction, Kansa incarcerated his sister Devaki and Vasudeva and killed all their sons.

When the couple's eighth child, Krishna was born, Vasudeva managed to rescue him and handed him to Krishna's foster parents- Nanda and Yashoda in Vrindavan. Vasudeva returned to Mathura with a baby girl and handed her to Kansa. When the king attempted to kill this child, she transformed into Goddess Durga. Several years later, Krishna went to Mathura and killed Kansa.

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 date

The date of Janmashtami varies every year. Most of the time, this festival is listed on two consecutive days -- first one being for the Smarta Sampradaya and the second one being for the Vaishnava Sampradaya. Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight. This festival is also known as Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi.

Krishna Janmashtami Puja Muhurat

Nishita Puja Time- 12:05 am to 12:48 am on August 12

Dahi handi to take place on August 12

Ashtami Tithi will begin from 09:06 am on August 11 and will last till 11:16 am on August 12.

Also read: 77% Indians trust country's healthcare system: survey

Also read: Happy Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, images, WhatsApp status, quotes, messages, photos, and Krishna stickers