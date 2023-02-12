Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai today; check details

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the newlywed couple, are set to host their wedding reception in Mumbai. The duo, who tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their family and friends from the Indian film industry.

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara are hosting their reception at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The luxurious hotel will see top names from the industry gather to celebrate the new couple.

From Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor along wife his wife Alia Bhatt to even Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, and Ajay Devgn are expected to mark their presence, said a report by India Today. Even names like Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Juhi Chawla, who also attended the wedding in Rajasthan, are expected to mark their presence at the reception today.

The reception is expected to begin at around 8:30 pm.

On Saturday, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted arriving at the Kalina airport with a bunch of sweet boxes. The two returned to Mumbai after hosting a reception in Delhi for their loved ones.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in the presence of close friends and family members. Kiara Advani’s school friend and Reliance Retail Ventures chairperson Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Armaan Jain were some of the names present on the big day.

The duo took to social media to share stills from their wedding with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Sidharth and Kiara started dating each other during the filming of the 2021 movie Shershaah. The couple became the talk of the town when Kiara said on an episode of Koffee with Karan that her relationship with Malhotra is "something more than friends."

