Ministry of Railways gets trolled for saying Vande Bharat trains ‘gracefully’ crossed paths on parallel tracks

Social media users mocked the graceful encounter of two Vande Bharat trains on parallel tracks, as posted by the Ministry of Railways on X. The post read, "Synergetic Meeting: Two #VandeBharatExpress trains from Kerala elegantly cross paths."

In response, people had various humorous comments, such as:

"What's the point here? Is there any meaning to this post?"

"Before 2014, trains used to engage in duels when passing on parallel tracks."

"Thanks to the parallel tracks, there was no actual 'meeting.'"

"Indeed, an engineering marvel both trains staying on their own tracks."

Synergetic Meeting: Two #VandeBharatExpress trains from Kerala gracefully cross paths on parallel tracks. pic.twitter.com/VG4r6r1LcF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine Vande Bharat trains connecting 11 states via video conferencing. During the launch, the Prime Minister expressed his vision that Vande Bharat would eventually connect every part of the country. Here is essential information about these trains, including their schedules and routes:

1. Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

- Runs six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

- Train number 20979 departs from Udaipur at 7:50 am and arrives in Jaipur at 2:05 pm. The return train, number 20980, departs from Jaipur at 3:45 pm and reaches Udaipur at 10:00 pm.

- Halts at Ranapratapnagar, Mavli Junction, Chittaugarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer JN, and Kishangarh.

2. Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express

- Operates six days a week, except Tuesdays.

- Train Number 20666 departs from Tirunelveli at 6:00 am and reaches Chennai at 1:50 pm. The return train, number 20665, leaves Chennai at 2:50 pm and arrives in Tirunelveli at 10:40 pm.

- Halts at Virudunagar Jn, Madurai Jn, Dindigul Jn, Tiruchchirapali, Villupuram Jn, and Tambaram.

3. Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

- The Kacheguda-Yesvantpur JN route operates six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

- Train number 20703 departs from Kacheguda at 5:30 am and arrives at Yesvantpur at 2:00 pm. The return train, number 20704, leaves Yesvantpur at 2:45 pm and reaches Kacheguda at 11:15 pm.

- Halts at Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, Anatapur, and Dharmavaram Jn.

4. Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express

- Runs six days a week, except Tuesdays.

- Train number 20678 departs at 3:20 pm from Vijayawada and arrives in Chennai at 10:00 pm.

- Halts at Tenali Jn, Ongole, Nellore, and Renigunta Jn.

5. Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

- Train number 22348 departs from Patna at 8:00 am and reaches Howrah at 2:35 pm. The return train from Howrah departs at 3:50 pm and reaches Patna at 10:40 pm.

- Halts at Patna Saheb, Mokameh Jn, Luckeesarai Jn, Jasidih JN, Jamtara, Asandol Jn, and Durgapur.

6. Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

- Operates six days a week, except Thursdays.

- Train number 20633 departs from Kasaragod at 2:30 pm and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 pm. The return train departs from Thiruvananthapuram CNTL at 5:20 am and reaches Kasargod at 1:20 pm.

- Halts at Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur Jn, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, and Kollam Jn.

7. Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express

- Train number 20835 departs from Rourkela at 2:10 pm and reaches at 9:40 pm. The return train, number 20836, departs from Puri at 5:00 am and reaches Rourkela at 12:45 pm.

- Halts at Jharsuguda Jn, Sambalpur City, Rairakhol, Angul, Talcher road, Dhenkanal, Cuttak, Bhubaneshwar, and Khurda Road Jn.

8. Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

- Runs six days a week, except Tuesdays.

- Train number 20898 departs from Ranchi at 5:15 am and arrives in Howrah at 12:20 pm. The return train, number 20897, departs from Howrah at 3:45 pm and reaches Ranchi at 10:50 pm.

- Halts at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia Jn, Chandil Jn, Tatanagar Jn, and Kharagpur Jn.

9. Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

- Operates six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

- Train number 22926 departs from Jamnagar at 5:30 am and reaches Ahmedabad at 10:10 am. The return train, number 22925, departs from Ahmedabad at 6:00 pm and reaches Jamnagar at 10:30 pm.

- Halts at Rajkot, Wankaner Jn, Surenndranagr, Viramgam Jn, Sanand, and Sabarmati Jn.

Watch: Shark Tank Season 3: Judges, Release Date, Streaming and more

Watch: Sift Kaur Samra creates world record to clinch 50M Rifle Shooting Gold as India bags eight medals on Day 4 of Asian Games