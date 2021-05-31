SpaceX's offshore spaceport 'Deimos' to be ready for launch next year: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on Sunday that SpaceX's offshore spaceport 'Deimos' is under construction and will begin operations next year. Space exploration enthusiast Musk revealed this information on Twitter.

The Tesla CEO quote tweeted a rendered image of the upcoming spaceport shared by a fan. Musk wrote, "Ocean spaceport Deimos is under construction for launch next year." SpaceX's offshore spaceport is part of the upcoming Starship rocket system.

Ocean spaceport Deimos is under construction for launch next year https://t.co/WJQka399c7 - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2021

The offshore spaceport is expected to serve as the launchpad and landing platform for the SpaceX Starship. Musk plans to send this spacecraft to Mars. SpaceX's latest prototype - SN15 Starship - had made a safe ascent and landing earlier this month.

In June 2020, Elon Musk had stated, "SpaceX is building a floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, moon & hypersonic travel around Earth".

In July 2020, SpaceX has bought two oil rigs off the coast of Texas, US. These are to serve as "floating" launchpads for the upcoming mission to Mars. Hence, the platform has been named after the moons of Mars - Deimos and Phobos.

The drilling platforms had previously been named ENSCO/Valaris 8500 and 8501, respectively. They are nearly identical. The rigs had been sold for $3.5 million.

Earlier, in February 2021, Musk had stated that one of the offshore spaceports would be operational by end of 2021.

