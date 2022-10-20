'Spend money on sweet': SC refuses to lift ban on firecrackers in Delhi

The Supreme Court refused to hear a plea seeking the removal of a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi and other states. The top court said that there are more ways of spending that money such as buying sweets. The Supreme Court bench said, “Let the people breathe. There are more ways of celebrating. Spend your money on sweets.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court also rejected a petition challenging the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s decision to impose a ban on sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023. The court added that petitioners are free to go the legal route to seek redressal.

While dismissing the petition, Delhi High Court also mentioned that the issue was previously considered by the Supreme Court multiple times. Due to this, the court said that it would not be appropriate to entertain the plea.

On October 14, the Supreme Court said Diwali is round the corner and lots of money has been invested in the firecracker business. A bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Hemant Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “Sorry. We would not list that matter now. Diwali is round the corner. You come in the nick of time. People must have invested money in [the] firecrackers business. You should have come two months earlier.”

The Delhi government imposed a ban on bursting, manufacturing, storing and selling of firecrackers under Section 9B of the Explosives Act. Manufacturing, storing and selling of firecrackers will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 and a jail term of three years. Bursting of firecrackers, on the other hand, will be punishable with a fine of Rs 200 and a six months of imprisonment under section 268 of the IPC.

This, however, is not the only time that the Delhi government took steps to restrict the use of firecrackers. In September, the government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali.

Delhi, however, is not the only state to impose a ban on firecrackers as states like Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have also imposed restrictions on firecrackers.

