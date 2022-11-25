'Squid Game’ star Oh Yeong-su indicted on sexual misconduct charges: Report

Oh Yeong-su, a Korean actor who recently received a Golden Globe for his role in the popular television programme "Squid Game," has reportedly been accused of sexual misconduct. He was released without being detained, said a report.

According to a report by Variety, prosecutors in Suwon, a city close to Seoul, disclosed that Oh had been charged the day before. In mid-2017, the 78-year-old Oh was accused of inappropriately touching a woman's body.

In December of last year, Oh received a complaint from the alleged victim. The police were said to have closed the case in April without charging anyone before the prosecutors' office reopened it at the accused's request. According to the report, Oh denied the charges during the investigation.

“I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” Oh said in a statement to Korean broadcaster JTBC.

Oh was born in Kaesong, now a part of North Korea, in 1944. After the 38th parallel became a dividing line and before the inter-Korean war, his family relocated to the Us-controlled South.

He started acting professionally in 1967, and live theatre has been his primary medium throughout his career. A Streetcar Named Desire and Goethe's "Faust" adaptations in Korean, among other stage productions, were among the more than 200 he claimed to have appeared in in 2013.

Oh portrayed the oldest contestant in Netflix's "Squid Game" and seemed to be a kind counterpoint amidst a sea of violent self-interest in the series.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries, or television film for his performance.