Srinagar-Leh highway passing through Zoji-La closed for public vehicles

The Srinagar-Leh highway passing through Zoji-La has been closed for civilian vehicular movement till further orders, noted the Administration of Union Territory Ladakh on Thursday. The highway has been closed for civilian vehicular movement due to continuous snowfall and extreme weather conditions.

"Due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather at Zoji-la axis resulting in heavy accumulation of snow on the axis, the Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the pass has become unworthy for vehicular movement," wrote Ladakh administration in official notification.

"Therefore, in the interest of the general public the Srinagar-Leh highway will close for all kins of civilian vehicular movement till further order with regard to re-opening of Zoji-la (Pass)," it added.

The administration has advised the general public and tourists to suspend any travel on the Srinagar-Leh highway through Zoji-La pass with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, officials in Srinagar noted on Sunday morning that the minimum temperature in most places of Kashmir stayed close to the freezing point as the residents continue to experience warmer than expected nights.

Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius, marginally down from the previous night's 0.8 degrees Celsius, the officials told PTI.

Kashmir Valley is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period which began on December 21.

During 'Chilla-i-Kalan' a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably. This leads to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

