SSC MMT admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission releases admit card; check direct link here

Staff Selection Commission, Central Region, on Friday released admit or e-cards for the exam of multi-tasking (non-technical staff) 2019. Candidates can download their admit card for the SSC MTS examination, which will be a computer-based, from RRB's central region official website -- sscer.org. As per the Staff Selection Commission schedule, SSC MTS CBT 2019 will be held between August 2 to August 22.

Here's how you can download your SSC MTS exam admit card

Go to sscer.org

Click on 'Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination 2019' link

Fill all the details like candidate's name, date of birth, roll number, spam check and submit

If you do not know your roll number, type your name, date of birth, select city and submit

Download the admit card and take a print out

The SSC was set up in 1975 for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts. The functions of the Staff Selection Commission have been enlarged from time to time and now it carries out the recruitment to all Group "B" posts in the pay scale of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 42,000.

Edited by Manoj Sharma