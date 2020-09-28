scorecardresearch
'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwaan hai': Twitter explodes after Rahul Tewatia's blistering knock

Rajasthan Royals scripted a stunning victory over Kings XI Punjab as Rahul Tewatia turned the game on its head with his blistering knock

Rajasthan Royals scripted a stunning victory over Kings XI Punjab as Rahul Tewatia turned the game on its head with his blistering knock. Royals chased down IPL's highest-ever target of 223 runs in Sharjah on Sunday. Tewatia (53 off 31) smashed 5 sixes in an over at a time when odds were stacked against his team. "Never write anyone off. Anything is possible," tweeted Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra. Twitter exploded with various interesting memes, some of which are included here:

