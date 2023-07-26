Stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains caused Rs 55 lakh loss since 2019: Rail Minister

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the Indian Railways has suffered losses to the tune of more than Rs 55 lakh due to incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains since 2019.

In a reply to a query in Lok Sabha, he added that in response to these incidents, authorities have arrested 151 individuals involved in such acts. Fortunately, there have been no reported incidents resulting in passenger casualties, theft, or damage to passenger belongings.

"Some incidents of stone pelting incidents have been reported on Vande Bharat trains. During the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (up to June), Indian Railways suffered losses of Rs 55.60 lakh due to damage caused to Vande Bharat trains in the incidents of stone pelting," said Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw outlined the measures taken to address the issue, including conducting "OPERATION SATHI" in inhabited areas near railway tracks to raise awareness about the consequences of stone pelting. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) collaborates with GRP/District police and civil administration to sensitise people against this vandalism.

"Public are being made aware of the consequences arising out of agitation leading to damage and destruction of railway property during these agitations. The train escorting parties have been sensitised to remain more vigilant in the vulnerable sections/spots, where incidents of vandalising on trains are frequently reported,” the Union Minister said in a written reply.

Guidelines have been issued to enhance vigilance and control incidents of stone pelting on moving trains. Regular drives against anti-social elements, along with coordination with GRP/Local Police, are part of the efforts to curb such incidents in the affected areas or "black spots."

The goal is to safeguard passengers' lives and protect railway property from damage.

Also Watch | 3D Barbie in front of Burj Khalifa! As UAE release gets delayed, Barbie makers keep up the hype with jaw-dropping ad campaign