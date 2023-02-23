Sunrisers Hyderabad announces Aiden Markram as their new captain for the season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named South African batsman Aiden Markram as their team captain for the upcoming season, becoming the final IPL team to announce their captaincy decision. The announcement was made today via Twitter, with SRH writing, “THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram.”

Markram had previously expressed his interest in becoming the SRH captain, stating, “Becoming the captain is not the be-all and end-all. You can be in some form of leadership role too. But I am okay with captaincy, it's something that I enjoy doing.” He also mentioned his previous experience as a captain, stating, “I have been captaining for a while before this tournament started. It's been a nice experience, a fresh start, I would say."

SRH had chosen not to retain their former captain Kane Williamson during the IPL 2023 auction, leading to speculation that Markram or Mayank Agarwal would be selected as the new captain. Markram had an impressive run last season, scoring 381 runs in 14 matches with an average of 47.63 runs. He also played a crucial role in helping the Sunrisers Eastern Cape side win the SA 20 title.

SRH's full team for the upcoming season includes Akeal Hosein, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, and Abhishek Sharma.