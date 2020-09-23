'Sushant took advantage of those closest to him to sustain drug habit': Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently lodged in the Byculla Jail, has said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would take advantage of people "closest to him to sustain his drug habit". In her bail plea, she also alleged that the late actor used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his drug habit and ensure that there was no electronic evidence left. Chakraborty is accused of procuring drugs for the Kai Po Che actor.

According to NDTV, Chakraborty's bail plea further states, "Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs." She adds that had the late actor been alive today, he would have been arrested for consuming drugs in small quantities, a bailable offence that has a punishment of one year imprisonment.

Bombay High Court will hear bail pleas of the actress and her brother, Showik Chakraborty on Thursday due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The court was scheduled to hear her plea on Wednesday. Sushant Singh's family had also filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty under charges of abetment to suicide and misappropriating funds.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 under various sections of the NDPS Act by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was described as "an active member of a drug syndicate" by the NCB. Her custody was extended till October 6 yesterday.

The drugs angle in the Sushant Singh case came into public domain when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty and the Kwan talent agency manager, Jaya Saha public. In these chats, both the women can be seen discussing drugs.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor, Jaya Saha tells NCB