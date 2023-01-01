Swiggy delivers over 3 lakh biryani orders, pizzas and khichdis on New Year's eve

For food delivery apps, New Year's Eve meant a huge influx of orders. Many used Swiggy and Zomato to spice up their celebrations, either at house parties or quiet dinners at home.

Swiggy delivered over 3 lakh biryani orders and 61,000 pizzas by 10.25 PM on December 31. Thousands of orders for nachos and soda were placed.

However, it appears that many others chose to eat healthier and simpler on New Year's Eve, turning to the comforting "khichdi" (rice and lentils) – a staple in both sickness and health.

Swiggy reported that 12,344 people ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve across the country.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by Swiggy, Hyderabadi Biryani received 75.4 per cent of orders, followed by Lucknowi Biryani at 14.2 per cent and Kolkata Biryani at 10.4 per cent.

"Let this fact be a gentle reminder that no matter what, some things will always feel like home," they said.

Condoms were popular on Swiggy's grocery service Instamart. They had delivered 2,757 packets as of Saturday 9:30 pm and it asked customers to order 4,212 more so that it could say "nice" and have "6969" packets.

Condoms were also one of Instamart's fastest deliveries.

Swiggy had advised customers to place their orders well in advance due to the high volume of orders. "The party is already off to a fast start," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety tweeted on Saturday night."Our fleet and restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable."

Swiggy compiled 2022 with a report outlining the most popular options. For a seventh consecutive year, Biryani was the most ordered food. Masala dosa, ravioli, and Korean bibimbap were also popular choices.

Big spenders on the app included a Bengaluru resident who spent Rs 16 lakh on groceries in 2022 and a Pune resident who ordered burgers for his entire team for more than Rs 71,000.