‘Take care of my father,’ says Lalu Yadav's daughter in an emotional post

Lalu Prasad Yadav, president of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), will return to India on Saturday after undergoing kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year.

Rohini Acharya Lalu's daughter, who gave her father a kidney, sent an emotional message on Twitter announcing that the RJD leader would be departing for India on Saturday.

Rohini Acharya, “An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you all will take care of my father."

आप सबसे एक जरूरी बात कहनी है. यह जरूरी बात हम सबों के नेता आदरणीय लालू जी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर है.



चिकित्सकों ने कहा है कि पापा को इंफेक्शन से बचाना होगा. ज्यादा लोगों से मिलने को लेकर चिकित्सकों ने मना किया है. February 11, 2023

In December last year, Lalu Yadav underwent kidney transplant surgery at a hospital in Singapore.

Earlier, when Lalu Yadav underwent surgery, Lalu's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: "After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor's elder sister Rohini Acharya and the national party president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with Tejashwi Yadav to inquire about the RJD leader's post-surgery progress.

The family decided to proceed with the procedure after Tejashwi Yadav notified them earlier in November of last year that his sister Rohini's kidney was determined to be the best match.

Tejashwi told reporters in Patna, “The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match.”

Lalu, 74, had been recommended to have a kidney transplant after experiencing acute kidney issues for some time.

Rohini, his daughter, volunteered to be his donor. The family decided to have the procedure in Singapore because she insisted. Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by trade who resides in Singapore, is married to Rohini Acharya. The couple has a daughter and two sons.