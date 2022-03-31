Tata Motors launches Tigor EV in Nepal, aims to make EVs mainstream

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors, in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., has announced the launch of its electric sedan Tigor EV in Nepal. The deliveries will commence across the nation starting today, March 31, 2022.

Mayank Baldi, Head of passenger vehicles international business at Tata Motors, while speaking on the launch of Tigor EV in Nepal, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions… The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology.”

Baldi further added, “The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.”

Price (Ex-showroom):

Tigor EV XE: NPR 29.99 Lakhs

Tigor EV XM: NPR 31.49 Lakhs

Tigor EV XZ+: NPR 32.99 Lakhs

Tata Motors’ Tigor EV has received a 4-star rating for adult (12 points out of 17) and child (37.24 points out of 49) occupant protection from GNCAP, the same as its ICE sibling. Tigor EV, which is based on Tata Motors’ proprietary high voltage EV architecture ‘Ziptron,’ comes with an ARAI-certified range of 306 km and will be available in 3 trim options – XE, XM, XZ+.

“The vehicles are now on display at showrooms and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd,” the company said in a statement.

Rajan Babu Shrestha, CEO of Sipradi Trading, said, “With the introduction of the new Tigor EV sedan, after the overwhelming response to the Nexon EV, marks another milestone with our partnership with Tata Motors… Tigor EV Sedan is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of the Nepalese customers while also promoting hassle-free EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of this electrifying journey and will continue bringing the best of the products to our customers in Nepal.”

Tigor EV, which the company claims come equipped with class-leading safety and comfort features, delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The electric sedan gets its juice through a 26-kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, which along with the motor is rated IP 67 to make it weatherproof.

Tigor EV also gets comfort features like electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a smart key with push-button start, portable charging cable, among others. In addition to this, Tata Motors is also offering the Tigor EV with 8 years and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty.