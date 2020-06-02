Telangana Formation Day: Check out history, significance, celebrations

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated every year on June 2 in the state. This day is being observed from 2014 when the state was formed via the Telangana Bill passed in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. On March 4,2014, the Government of India declared June 2 as the Telangana Formation Day. The birth of the state and the struggle that went into the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh is remembered on this day.

All 30 districts in Telangana celebrate this day by hoisting the national flag. Apart from this, the state of Telangana also awards its citizens for outstanding contribution in fields such as science, art, and literature. The state organises Telangana food festival across various hotels. Multiple cultural events are held at the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium.

History of Telangana Formation Day

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution that recommended the formation of a new state separate from Andhra Pradesh on July 1, 2013. The bill for the formation of Telangana state was tabled in the Parliament in February 2014, the same month when the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed by the then Government of India. It was finally on June 02,2014 that the state of Telangana was formed via the Telangana State Bill.

Significance of Telangana Formation Day

Telangana Formation Day symbolises the day when the state of Telangana was officially separated from Andhra Pradesh. This day celebrates the success of the Telangana Movement that led to the birth of a new state. On this day, the state Chief Minister hoists the national flag. After that, a ceremonial parade is held at the parade grounds in Telangana.

