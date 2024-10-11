scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Tell your wife to...': Bengaluru man fired after threatening woman with acid attack over her 'clothing choice'

Feedback

'Tell your wife to...': Bengaluru man fired after threatening woman with acid attack over her 'clothing choice'

The incident came to light when Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist and the woman's husband, filed a complaint and shared a screenshot of the threatening message sent to his wife, Khyati Shree, an influencer, on Instagram

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

A Bengaluru man was fired from his job at Etios Digital Services after he allegedly threatened to throw acid at a woman over her clothing choices in a social media post. The incident came to light when Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist and the woman's husband, filed a complaint and shared a screenshot of the threatening message sent to his wife, Khyati Shree, an influencer, on Instagram.

In a tweet directed at Karnataka's Director General of Police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ansar expressed urgency for action. "This is serious. This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," he wrote.

Following the public outcry, Ansar later updated his followers, confirming that the company had acted swiftly. "The man who threatened my wife with an acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," he tweeted.

In a statement on Instagram, Etios Services condemned the behaviour of Nikith Shetty, the employee involved. "We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual’s choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services," the company stated.

Etios Services also announced that they had taken steps to ensure accountability for Shetty's actions. "Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions," the company added.

Published on: Oct 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement