'Terminated after I took leave in...': Company fires techie mid-notice for taking leave, HR refuses relieving letter

A software developer’s nightmare unfolded when his company fired him during his notice period—for simply taking a few leaves. The shocking move not only cut his tenure short but also left him without a crucial experience letter, risking his future job prospects. The developer, who posted his ordeal on Reddit’s r/developersindia, is now scrambling for legal options.

A user named oreki791 revealed his bitter experience, stating, "Basically I was on notice period in this company I joined 2 months ago (put papers because toxic environment - making me do unpaid overwork) and after I took couple of leaves during the notice period, the hr called to tell me that the company has decided to terminate me and that they will not be providing any relieving letter etc."

Desperate to salvage his professional future, he asked, "Is there anything I can do to get that Exp letter as they had provided me a hike on my previous salary and by 200 percent and without this my current CTC will go down significantly and hurt me while job hunting. What actions can I take? Should I take?"

Fellow Redditors react

The online developer community didn’t hold back. One user urged legal action, saying, "Happened to my colleague. Don’t lie about this to your next employer. Get this in writing. Don’t worry about spending 50k on a really good lawyer. Please get a lawyer."

Others questioned the necessity of the letter, with one commenter arguing, "Why do you need experience letter from a company where you resigned as soon as you joined? If you tell this to future company it will only reflect poorly on you. And not to mention when they do a ref check with this org, it’s not as if your current org will sing your praises. Next time do a bit of DD on the company, team etc before signing up."

A more practical approach was suggested by another, who stated, "Tell the HR that they can't withhold the relieving letter. They don't have to give you a recommendation or anything. But they should at least provide a start and end date of your employment."

"If you have an EPF entry from this org in your PF passbook, then you will need a relieving letter for background verification process in future companies that you join," commented another user.