'Thank you, Captain': Pilot Mohit Teotia's poetic announcements goes viral again

Do you still recall the SpiceJet pilot's inventive in-flight announcement that made the internet ecstatic? His humorously poetic safety announcements, however, were simply insatiable with the public. Mohit Teotia's announcements have gone viral yet again, and one should not miss it at all.



Teotia was seen making the announcement while standing in the aisle in a recent Instagram video. During the announcement, he was overheard saying, "Zara den fefdon ko aaram aur na karen dhoomrapan, warna dandniya ho sakta hai anjaam."



The passengers can be seen applauding Teotia's unique poems. "I had the opportunity to fly with our amazing poetic captain, who is also a wonderful person!!" "Thank you, Captain, for making it a memorable one," read the caption.

In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it!



They started off in English, but I only began recording later.



Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! pic.twitter.com/s7vPE2MOeP December 16, 2022



In December 2022, Teotia became viral after a fellow passenger recorded his skit on a flight from Delhi to Srinagar. People were simply astonished at the humorous way he raised awareness of the safety precautions one should follow when flying, despite the fact that his face was not visible in the video.



Given that most of us prefer to engage in other activities while the cabin crew demonstrates safety procedures, Teotia's entertaining method of announcing the procedures undoubtedly captured the attention of all the passengers as well as the entire internet.



Previously, a flight attendant's hilarious method of demonstrating a safety procedure inside a flight was captured on camera on a WestJet flight. After the video went viral, many people commented that the man should get a handsome raise.