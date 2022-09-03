Thanks to kadhi-chawal! This jail in UP has got a '5-star' rating for its food

Fatehgarh district jail in Uttar Pradesh has received 5 stars under the food category from India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The district jail serves food to 1,144 inmates in Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad.

The FSSAI certificate, as per a PTI report, reads: "District Jail Fatehgarh, Farrukhabad is certified as Eat Right CAMPUS as per guidelines established by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.” The statement further revealed that a 5-star rating has been provided to the district jail with 'excellent' written on the certificate, which is valid until August 18, 2024.

Akhilesh Kumar, jailor of Fatehgarh district jail, while elaborating on the achievement of the jail on the completion of 75 years of India’s independence, said, "We got the certificate after a third-party audit, and before the certificate was given to us, some of the jail staff were given online training.”

FSSAI’s criteria on which the jail was judged include cleanliness, quality of food, purchase of rice, wheat and pulses and well-dressed staff, said Kumar. He also revealed that vegetarian food is served in the jail.

Bheemsain Mukund, Jail Superintendent, said: "In March, we got the FSSAI licence, then there was a third-party audit in May, and in August we got the certificate. The parameters on the basis of which, we got the certificate will be maintained.” Mukund joined the jail on November 17, 2021.

Kumar also stated, “Every day different types of food is served to the inmates. Among the pulses, arhar, masoor, chana and urad are served to the inmates on a rotational basis.”

"For breakfast, on two days chana (gram) is served, on two days pav-roti are served and on 3 days dalia (porridge) is served," stated Kumar, adding that for different meals, different types of daals (pulses) are served.

The jailor further stated, "As far as Sundays are concerned, on the first, third and last in the evening poori, sabji and halwa are served. On the second Sunday, kadhi-chawal is served."

"The inmates who are engaged in making food, cook the food while wearing aprons in a hygienic condition as seen in various restaurants. Efforts are made to ensure that those who cook food, have their nails and haircut," Kumar said.

Cooking has also taken a paradigm shift in the jail with roti machines, dough-kneading machines and vegetable cutting machines replacing the conventional methods of cooking.

Kumar said that every day the cooked food is checked and claimed that the inmates are satisfied with the food served to them.

Kumar, when asked whether anything special was cooked on the occasion of Independence Day, said, "Special feast (bada khana) was organised, and the District Magistrate served food to the first batch. The jail staff and inmates ate together.”

(With inputs from PTI)