'The Humble CEO': Bandhan Bank's founder Chandra Shekhar Ghosh opts for Shatabdi Express over flight

At a time when flights are the most-picked travel option, Bandhan Bank Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's decision to travel by the humbler train instead is earning applause from his colleagues. Apurva Sircar, Marketing Head at Bandhan Bank shared his recent experience with Ghosh when they were planning to travel together to Delhi and Chandigarh.

Sircar said that when they were finalising the travel plan, he pointed out that a flight would take an hour plus the airport waiting time. On the other hand, Shatabdi Express train would take about 4 hours. "He jumped at the proposition of a train journey," Sircar exclaimed.

Sharing a photo as Apurva, Shekhar and Bandhan Bank's Market specialist, Sramana Chakraborty Sengupta stood in front of a train, Sircar wrote, "Here we are in front of the train. All eager and excited to board the means of transport that took us places during a large part of our lives."

Applauding Chandra Shekhar Ghosh for his humbleness, he stated that humility of someone as great as Chandra Shekhar is less common, especially for people of his stature. "So much to learn from him at every single interaction."



Apurva ended his post by posting a link to a telephonic conversation that IIFL Securities Ltd director, Sanjiv Bhasin had with a YouTube channel where he recounted his meeting with Ghosh in Mohali.

"I haven't seen a man like him who started with Rs 5,000 and now has a deposit base of Rs 1 lakh crore. He travelled by train just to see the countryside," said Bhasin in the conversation.

