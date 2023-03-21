This Bengaluru company is looking to hire a ‘Chief Meme Officer’ at Rs 1 lakh a month; check details

A company in Bengaluru is hiring a chief meme officer. Yes, you heard it right.

Bengaluru-based stock simulation app StockGro is hiring for a chief meme officer at a salary of Rs 1 lakh a month. The opportunity is fully remote, which means candidates can be anywhere in the world taking a crack at finance and memes.

As per the company, the key responsibility of the hired candidate would be to "create snackable memes that talk about GenZ and millennials".

StockGro is betting on the latest marketing technique because of its high popularity and acceptability by its target audience, the company said. Since short yet impactful memes are more likely to be accepted by these users, the chief meme officer will be responsible for curating, strategising, and distributing to achieve maximum presence, it added.

Ajay Lakhotia, founder and CEO, StockGro, said: “The slightly unconventional role of the chief meme officer is exactly what we need to connect with our audience. It is imperative to have a strong meme game to build a buzz among the up-and-coming users and entice them to explore StockGro. Our chief meme officer will epitomise creativity in the most unconventional yet relatable way, and we are excited to see the magic of meme marketing.”

Wondering what it takes to be a chief meme officer? Here's what you should know

1. Understanding the financial market, connecting the finance world with trending activities, and being a wordsmith with a dash of humor are among the top requirements for the role.

2. The ideal chief meme officer candidate should be a dynamic and creative individual passionate about finance and all things meme-worthy. They should have a sarcastic sense of humour, a quick wit, and a talent for turning even the most boring financial concepts into meme gold, as per the job requirements posted on LinkedIn.

3. The ideal candidate should have a basic understanding of finance and the stock market, stay up-to-date with the latest trends and references and be able to incorporate them into their work.

4. As the chief meme officer, a person will be tasked with crafting content that not only makes people laugh but also stays true to the brand's tone and message.

5. The ideal chief meme officer candidate should be a team player with excellent communication skills and a willingness to collaborate with others to bring their finance memes to life. They should be familiar with various social media platforms.

