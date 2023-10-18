This cricketer went from Uber Eats delivery boy to Cricket World Cup 2023 star

The Netherlands pulled off a remarkable upset in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by defeating the previously unbeaten South African team, marking their first victory of the tournament. They successfully defended a total of 245 runs in a 43-over-per-side match, managing to bowl out the Proteas for just 207 runs. The Netherlands had several standout performers in this game, including skipper Scott Edwards, pacer Logan van Beek, and spinner Roelof van der Merwe. Among them, seamer Paul van Meekeren played a crucial role in securing the win. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler known for his ability to swing the ball and generate pace.

Van Meekeren made a significant impact by taking two crucial wickets, Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen, which dealt severe blows to South Africa's pursuit of the 245-run target. This stunning victory reverberated throughout the cricketing world, but it's the personal journey of players like Van Meekeren that makes the Netherlands' triumph truly remarkable.

In 2020, Van Meekeren revealed in a tweet that he had resorted to delivering food for Uber Eats after the Men's T20 World Cup was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his own words, he humorously acknowledged the shift in his circumstances, saying, "Should've been playing cricket today, now I'm delivering Uber Eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change, hahaha. Keep smiling, people."

Should’ve been playing cricket today 😏😢 now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people 😁 https://t.co/kwVEIo6We9 — Paul van Meekeren (@paulvanmeekeren) November 15, 2020

In an interview with The Cricketer, Van Meekeren candidly admitted that he had taken up a job with Uber Eats to make ends meet during the indefinite break in cricket caused by the pandemic. He explained, "I had enough savings, but they are savings I don't want to touch. I've had to dig deep into my reserves now, and I had to think about how I was going to support myself during the winter when there's no cricket. I needed some income."

Initially, he was simply looking for a job to cover basic expenses like petrol, food, rent, and phone bills. However, he also aimed to remain flexible in case any cricket opportunities arose, whether with the Dutch national team, franchise cricket, or a chance to train with a county. As it turned out, these opportunities did arise, and Van Meekeren was always open about his situation with friends, never feeling ashamed of his decision to take up the job.

