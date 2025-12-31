'Threatened domestic help, wife': Blinkit customer alleges harassment by delivery partner over refund, tags Deepinder Goyal

A Mumbai-based Blinkit customer, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, recently alleged that a delivery partner threatened and harassed him following a refund dispute over a late-night order. He shared details of the incident on X, tagging Blinkit, Zomato, and CEO Deepinder Goyal, and described the experience as distressing for his family.

According to Madhusudan, the delivery partner cancelled the order after it had already been delivered, without any explanation. As the order was prepaid, Blinkit automatically initiated a refund. Madhusudan claimed the delivery partner later demanded payment directly from him, referring to it as “his money.”

Hey @letsblinkit we ordered from you last late night (pre-paid order of 4658 INR or so). We received the order. The delivery man then for some strange reason canceled the order. The company then automatically initiated a refund which shows will be proceeded on 02 Jan. We have… pic.twitter.com/MejW1jPIQ4 — Harsh Gupta Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) December 29, 2025

“We ordered from you late last night (pre-paid order of Rs 4658 or so). We received the order. The delivery man then, for some strange reason, cancelled the order. The company then automatically initiated a refund, which will be processed on January 2,” he wrote on X. He added, “We have told the company many times to cancel the refund if needed, as we have already consumed some of the items. They said it’s a process, etc. We have also said that if we get the refund, we will immediately pay the company again.”

The situation allegedly escalated when the delivery partner repeatedly attempted to visit Madhusudan’s residence, shouting for “his” money, despite being told by the company to route any payment through the platform. When security personnel denied him entry, Madhusudan claimed the delivery partner sent others—believed to be fellow delivery workers—to his home while he was away.

“He sent his ‘friends’ (I think also delivery boys) when I was not home, saying they just wanted to ‘talk’ – the friend threatened our domestic help and my wife, who luckily did not open the door,” Madhusudan wrote. He added that he is not disclosing the delivery partner’s identity for now but may do so if required.

Expressing anger over Blinkit’s response, Madhusudan said, “The company is now saying take care of your family’s safety. We are exploring all options, but is this how Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, deal with their customers and leaves them in the lurch?”

He also stressed that he had no intention of retaining any items without payment. “You want to blacklist someone or not, that is your call. We order from you and pay you, and your terms with the delivery people are with them. We have no intention of taking one paisa of the item without paying – our order history will confirm the same.”

Alongside his post, Madhusudan shared screenshots from the Blinkit app showing that a refund of Rs 4,658 had been initiated and was scheduled to be credited to his UPI account by January 2, 2026. He also posted screenshots of his conversation with Blinkit Support, where he wrote, “My delivery partner delivered the order and now wants to take it back. He initiated a cancellation while delivering my order!” He added, “I am getting threat calls at 5 am in the morning for no fault of mine. Please do not accept orders at this hour if they cannot be executed.”

Responding to the post, Blinkit apologised for the incident and said it was looking into the matter. Calling the situation “extremely concerning,” the company said, “This is extremely concerning, and we understand how distressing and unsafe this situation must feel for you and your family. Your safety is a top priority for us.” Blinkit added, “We’re urgently reviewing this matter internally and will get back to you with an update as soon.”