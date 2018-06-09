Toilet Ek Prem Katha hits it big on its first day at Chinese box office

Akhsay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had a good start at the box office in China with an opening day collection of Rs 15.94 crore. The movie has been renamed Toilet Hero for Chinese audiences and has received critical acclaim for its message of sanitation.

"Market for well-made *content-driven* Indian films continues to bloom in China... #ToiletEkPremKatha - titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences - starts off VERY WELL... Debuts at No 2 at China BO... Fri $ 2.36 mn [Rs 15.94 cr] Shows: 56,974 Admits / Footfalls: 496,483, trade expert Taran Adarsh.

However, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha could not surpass the opening day businesses by other Indian releases in China. Amir Khan's Secret Superstar earned Rs Rs 40 crore on its first day in China. On the other hand, Sridevi's ENglish Vinglish had Day 1 box office collection of Rs 22.06 crore, whereas Salmn Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijan earned Rs 18 crore.

Starring Akshay Kumar opposite Bhumi Pednekar, the film highlights the importance of toilets and ill effects of open defecation.