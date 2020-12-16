Tom Cruise caught swearing at Mission: Impossible 7 crew for flouting COVID-19 rules

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently lost his cool on the crew while filming the 'Mission Impossible' franchise for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

The 58-year-old actor was caught on an audiotape swearing and aggressively yelling at the crew members. Cruise,,who has been taking social-distancing norms very seriously while filming in Britain spotted two of the crew standing within two metres of each other. Cruise was enraged at the site and chided them for not being responsible, according to a report by The Sun.

The tape caught Cruise yelling, "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it - and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again."

He went on: "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m***********s.

"That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down."

"We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f***ing gone."

The filming of Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' has already been hit with a lot of COVID-19 related delays as the filming progressed in Europe.

Cruise has been diligently keeping an eye out for rule-breakers on the set and is often spotted in a face mask.