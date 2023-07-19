Tomato price hike: Dubai-based woman carries 10 kg of tomatoes to India at mother's request

Amid soaring prices of tomatoes in the country, a Twitter user has shared her Dubai-based sister's unusual gift to their mother in India -- 10 kilograms of tomatoes.

Tomato prices across the country have skyrocketed across the country over the last few weeks, going to as high as Rs 300 per kg in a few parts of the country. While the price rise is burning a hole in people's pockets, many of them are finding alternate ways to get hold of the kitchen staple.

In one such instance, a Dubai-based daughter asked her mother in India, if she wanted anything from the UAE city. To which, her mother replied that she wanted 10 kilograms of tomatoes.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name 'Revs' shared the account on the microblogging platform, and said, "My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children's summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it."

In a follow-up tweet, she stated that her sister packed those tomatoes in Pearlpet storage jars, stored them in her suitcase and brought them to India.

"As a family we use a ridiculous amount of tomatoes so my will make a like a pickle, a chutney, bring some for me," the Twitter user stated.

The tweet has garnered over 47,000 views and over 600 likes so far.

"Best daughter award might be going in that direction for these times of inflation," a Twitter user wrote. Another joked, "Resourceful max. Hope they don't catch your sis at the airport customs for bringing in high value items."

Meanwhile, amid the rising prices, a farmer from Pune in Maharashtra has become a millionaire by selling his bountiful yield of the key kitchen staple for Rs three crore in just over a month while overcoming various challenges.

Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36), from Pachghar village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, had faced a difficult decision of dumping a large quantity of harvested tomatoes in May this year due to low prices. Undeterred by the setback, he continued to exhibit unwavering determination and work tirelessly on his 12-acre farm to cultivate tomatoes, according to a report.

Now, amid the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, Gaykar's hard work has paid off handsomely, transforming him into a millionaire as he claimed to have earned Rs three crore through the sale of his crop yield between June 11 and July 18, PTI reported.

