'Took 73 minutes to drive 7.3 km': Bengaluru resident's rant goes viral, netizens say 'divided by language, united by BBMP'

Bengaluru — India's Silicon Valley — is notorious for its highly congested roads, causing regular traffic snarls for commuters. A user recently said in a social media post that he had the hardest time of his life driving a small distance.

The user stated that this is a daily occurrence in his life, along the same route. He also questioned the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) for the sorry state of infrastructure.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He further said that Bengaluru is marred by dug-up roads and a lack of planning. The user also wrote that Bengaluru is failing its citizens and people are losing valuable hours of their lives every single day just in the daily commute.

"Took me 73 minutes to drive 7.3 km this morning. Got 4.4 kmpl. Not in some 15-year-old diesel SUV. In a brand new car. City roads. Office commute. Weekday morning. This is not occasional. This is daily. Same route. Same mess. Same nonsense," a user said in a Reddit post.

His post augured well with social media users, with some empathising with the original poster's plight. "Divided by language, united by BBMP. BBMP, bringing people together since 1862," a user wrote.

Advertisement

A second user commented: "True !!!! Earlier i was 7 Km away from my office and it would take 1.15 hours to reach Office. Later i changed to 1.5kms, and now i walk to office which would take 12-15 mins. And when i travel bike it has took even 40 mins to reach due to heavy traffic and one ways. Sooo pathetic."

"One day, the working class in Bangalore is gonna blow up together after long years of frustrating traffic and pathetic conditions of roads despite paying taxes. We are gonna have a situation similar to the French Revolution," a third user said.

"Totally feel you. 60 mins on a ‘good day’ for me. 7km drive home to work," a fourth user noted.

Advertisement

Another user wrote: "Traffic cops are useless. They are too busy fining and demanding bribes from innocent tax paying citizens, leaving most people who actually break the rules, and doing slave service to politicians. Not to mention the use of manual human traffic signals still in many parts of the city even in 2025, in the so-called IT tech capital of the country."