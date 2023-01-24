Traveller caught carrying $90,000 stuffed in books at Mumbai airport

Customs officers at the Mumbai airport apprehended a foreigner who was carrying $90,000 in cash concealed inside books.



A video of the discovery showed the dollar bills being painstakingly, individually placed between the pages of the book.



In India, it's not uncommon for travellers to be apprehended while attempting to smuggle in or out valuables like gold, cash, and other items.



A day ago, Jaipur airport officials reported that two passengers had their gold jewellery valued at over Rs 55 lakh seized.



A Sharjah-bound traveller hid 380 grams of gold paste, totaling more than Rs 22 lakh, in the bottom hem of a pair of pants.



A passenger who arrived from Riyad via Sharjah was found to be in possession of 576 grams of gold worth over Rs 33 lakh.



He claimed that the gold was also contained in two silicon rubber capsules that were hidden inside of underwear and was in paste form.



The same day, a male passenger waiting to board a flight had $9,600 in foreign currency seized by customs agents at Tamil Nadu's Trichy international airport, according to officials.



The foreign currency was allegedly discovered during a search concealed in slippers.

