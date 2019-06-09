TS EAMCET Result 2019: JNTU-Hyderabad announces entrance result; check your rank at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2019: The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Result 2019 was announced on the official website of the TS EAMCET. To check the final results, candidates can log on to eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam for different programmes in Telangana colleges was conducted by JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University), Hyderabad, between May 3 and May 9. The state-level exam is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana, and is held once a year.
Earlier reports said the results could be out by May 18. However, the final results were delayed due to revaluation processes of TS Inter Results 2019, reported India Today. While the university released the intermediate results on May 27, the engineering agriculture medical common entrance test result was announced on June 9.
Check to check TS EAMCET 2019 result
