‘Tu Gurgaon mein ghus ke dikha’: Aman Gupta's playful jibe to founders after being rejected on Shark Tank India 5

A recent pitch on Shark Tank India turned into one of the most heated moments of Season 5, with all five Sharks battling it out to secure a deal with a promising healthcare startup, Cosmo. The tension reached a boiling point, culminating in two Sharks being rejected on stage by the entrepreneurs themselves.

Cosmo, a healthcare app designed for residents of gated communities, was pitched by its three co-founders — Dr Shivansh Bhalla, Atul Jain, and Himanshu Mewara. The app offers multiple healthcare services under one platform, allowing users to call an ambulance, consult doctors and nurses, order lab tests, and even get medicines — all through a single app. The business model targets Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), with families paying between Rs 99 and Rs 299 to access the services.

In their pitch, Shivansh shared that Cosmo is already operational in Ludhiana and Hyderabad, with plans for expansion into more cities. The app is particularly beneficial in emergencies, with a unique feature that allows residents to send alerts to neighbors, emergency contacts, nurses stationed in the society, and ambulances within the premises at the push of a button. This feature is designed to ensure quicker access to medical care, especially for those living alone.

The founders were seeking Rs 1 crore for 4 percent equity in the company. After hearing the pitch, the Sharks were clearly impressed. Kunal Bahl, Anupam Mittal, Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, and Mohit Jain all showed interest in investing. But what followed was a dramatic showdown between the Sharks, complete with taunts, threats, and sharp one-liners.

Kanika raised concerns about the competition, citing companies like BlinkIt that have entered the ambulance service space and have much deeper pockets. In response, the founders emphasized their strength in offering a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. They also clarified that they do not take commissions from hospitals, a point that earned praise from Anupam Mittal. Instead, their revenue comes from partnerships with pharmacies and pathological labs.

The offers came fast and furious. Anupam and Kanika jointly offered Rs 1 crore for 10 percent equity. Aman and Mohit made the same offer, while Kunal Bahl also matched the terms. The founders, however, expressed a clear preference for Anupam, Kanika, and Kunal.

Backing the idea, Kunal said, “This is not just an app, this is selling ‘peace of mind.’ At Rs 99, this is an excellent value proposition.”

However, things quickly took a dramatic turn. Anupam, clearly eager to close the deal, issued a stern warning to the founders: "If you do not accept the deal within a minute, I will tear up my cheque." At the same time, Aman took a dig at Kanika’s claim of having industry connections, remarking, “Connections toh kab ke hain.”

As the argument heated up, the founders requested time to think. In a shocking twist, they rejected Aman and Mohit on stage, a move that visibly upset Aman. The tension between the Sharks had escalated to a point where the entrepreneurs felt it was no longer just about the money—it was about aligning with Sharks who could truly support their vision.

The deal was eventually finalized with Anupam, Kanika, and Kunal, who agreed to invest Rs 1 crore in exchange for 9 percent equity in the company.

As the segment came to a close, Aman Gupta, still visibly frustrated, laughed and said, “Tu Gurgaon mein ghus ke dikha.” When the founders thanked him for his offer, he responded curtly, “Shut up.”

This dramatic exchange on Shark Tank India not only highlighted the intense competition among the Sharks but also showed how crucial it is for entrepreneurs to choose investors who align with their business vision. The founders of Cosmo walked away with more than just financial backing—they secured partners who could help propel their startup to new heights.

In a season that has already been full of surprises, this pitch is certainly one that will be remembered for its fiery energy and the bold decisions made by both the Sharks and the entrepreneurs.