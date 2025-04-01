'Tumse na ho paayega': Woman after ChatGPT generates third hand, netizens weigh in

As the Studio Ghibli trend continues to be a rage on social media, a dentist shared a reel on Instagram showing her original photo alongside a Ghibli version of her image generated by ChatGPT. In both the versions, she was seen posing with her hands clasped under her chin and smiling.

Related Articles

The ChatGPT version, however, had a twist. This version showed the dentist, identified as Dr Snigdha Sharma, having three hands. "ChatGPT- Tumse na ho payega... Shocked and funny, had to post it (sic)," Dr Sharma wrote on Instagram while sharing the reel.

The reel went viral on Instagram, with netizens having some fun over ChatGPT's comedy of errors with this one.

"Wait... what.. why three arms and hands (sic)," a user wrote. "Hahahhahahaa. Chatgpt be like-- bs 19-20 ka farak hai (sic)," another user said.

"U tried it in Grok ryt. What do u expect?" a third user wrote.

"Pagli, Navratri mein Mata se inspiration le li...(sic)," a fourth user said in jest.

The Sam Altman-led OpenAI rolled out the feature to all its ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users worldwide on March 26. Social media users then started turning their images into their real life pictures in the format of popular Studio Ghibli films.

Following this, free users had to turn to alternatives such as xAI's Grok chatbot and Google Gemini which generated images but weren't as detailled as the OpenAI model. Given the massive demand, OpenAI has rolled out ChatGPT's native image generation feature for its free users as well.

In order to generate Ghibli style AI images using ChatGPT, users need to head over to the website or app and upload the image by clicking on the '+' sign at the bottom left corner.

Enter the prompt 'Ghiblify this' or 'turn this image in Studio Ghibli theme' and download the image to save it. Free users will be able to generate up to three images per day, as per Altman.