UGC NET, CSIR NET 2019: Check exam date, admit card, result, and other details

The application process for UGC-NET (University Grant Commission-National Eligibility Test) and CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) UGC NET 2019 December examination has concluded on Wednesday, October 9. However, candidates can pay the exam fee till tomorrow, October 10 up to 11:50 pm. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the NET examination on behalf of the UGC and the CSIR.

According to the official notification by CSIR-UGC NET and UGC-NET, the NTA will issue admit cards on November 9. Candidates can check and edit their application forms between October 18 and October 25.

UGC-NET 2019 examination schedule:

The NTA will conduct UGC NET 2019 between December 2 (Monday) and December 6 (Friday), 2019. The UGC NET will be conducted in two shifts -- 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. The exam will be of three hours. Result will be announced on December 31 on NTA website.

UGC NET 2019 question paper:

The examination will be Computer Based Test (CBT) only. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type and multiple choice questions (MCQ). There will be no break between papers. The questions in Paper I will have total 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper 2 will have 100 questions of 200 marks.

Eligibility for UGC NET:

Candidates must have completed their post graduation or PhDs in the relevant subjects, with no less than 55 per cent marks in order to apply for the UGC-NET.

CSIR-UGC NET 2019 examination schedule:

The CSIR-UGC NET is scheduled to be held on December 15 (Sunday). The NTA will conduct the exam in two shifts -- 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Result will be out on December 31, 2019.

CSIR-UGC NET 2019 question paper:

The test will consist of three parts and all the parts will consist of objective type and multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The test will include the following subjects: chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

Eligibility for CSIR NET:

The interested candidates must have acquired their masters' degree in science stream. They should have scored 55 per cent and above in the eligibility exam and should have done the course from a certified university.

The NET examination is conducted for determining the eligibility for the position of assistant professor or junior research fellowship and assistant professor, both in Indian universities and colleges. It is held twice in a year, mostly in June and December. The CSIR-UGC NET is conducted for the science stream, whereas the UGC NET is conducted for all the other streams.

