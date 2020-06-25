UP 10th, 12th Board Result 2020 Date: Time, official websites to check, and all you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced that the UP Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on June 27 at 12:30 pm. The results would be released online on the boards official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students can log on to these websites on the day of the release of the results to check their percentages and marks.

Around 56 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations. The exams were held between February 18 and March 6 in all districts of UP. There had been numerous reports of mass cheating in the past so this year the UP Board had taken extra precautionary measures to stop fraudulent practices. Some schools even had CCTV cameras installed in exam halls.

Today, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma revealed the date and time of the UP Board result declaration. The result was expected to be released much earlier but got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Checking the answer sheets took time as around 3 crore copies had to be checked.

Last year, the UP Board results were released on April 27. Around 70 per cent of the candidates who had attempted Class 12 board examinations passed while the percentage was much better for Class 10 exams in which 80.07 per cent candidates passed.

In a an earlier order, the board has decided that students of Class 6-9 and Class 11 would be promoted without exams due to the increase in number of coronavirus cases in the state.

